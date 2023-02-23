Ask the Doctor
Natchitoches woman wanted for alleged shooting

Shafonda Murphy
Shafonda Murphy(Natchitoches Police Department)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Police Department is looking for 40-year-old Shafonda Murphy, in connection to a shooting.

The incident occurred at around 10:16 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Officers responded to the 1400 block of Texas Street and found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. They were taken to the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center with non-threatening injuries.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Murphy for attempted second-degree murder. If you see her, please call NPD at (318) 352-8101. Police say you shouldn’t try to make contact, as Murphy is considered armed and dangerous.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX>>

