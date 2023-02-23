Much cooler air on the way

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Waking up to warm and muggy conditions across the ArkLaTex with temperatures in the 60s and low 70s. Also seeing some patchy areas of fog so use caution as you head into work and school.

As we head through the day, clouds will gradually break apart we should see at least some peeks of sunshine by afternoon. A few light showers or sprinkles can’t be ruled out as a cold front slowly moves through the region but most of us should stay dry.

There will be a large range in high temperatures today from the low and mid 60s in our northwestern counties to highs in the low and mid 80s across our southern zones.

The cold front that moves through today will become a stationary front and stall near the I-20 corridor for Friday and Saturday bringing a large range in temperatures from north to south across the ArkLaTex.

Highs Friday will only reach the 50s along and north of I-20 while locations south still reach well into the 70s!

As this front sets up, it will also bring the potential of scattered showers beginning tonight and lasting through Friday. Any rain should be light and spotty with this.

The stationary boundary will slowly lift back to the north on Saturday so places like Shreveport will warm back into the 70s while our northern locations stay much cooler.

Even warmer air will overspread the entire region by Sunday as highs return to the upper 70s and low 80s.

Clouds will be widespread through the entire weekend and as warm and moist air spreads north, we can’t rule out a spotty shower or two but a majority of period will be completely dry.

Looking ahead into next week, another cold front arrives Monday bringing a chance of showers and storms but no real cold air is in sight with high temperatures remaining well above average into the middle of next week.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

