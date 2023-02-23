Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Man wanted in connection with one of two shootings at Krewe of Gemini parade

Antoine Ball, DOB: 12/3/2000
Antoine Ball, DOB: 12/3/2000(SPD)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police in Shreveport are actively searching for a man wanted in connection with one of two shootings that happened at the Krewe of Gemini parade on Saturday, Feb. 18.

The other shooting at the parade resulted in the death of Kip Lewis, 17, a student-athlete at Elysian Fields.

SPD says around 6:15 p.m. Saturday night, officers responded to Clyde Fant Parkway near Odum about a shooting. When officers got there, they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover, police say.

During the investigation, detectives were able to determine the victim was involved in an altercation with a man identified as Antoine Ball, 22. Police say at some point, Ball pulled out a handgun and fired a single shot, which hit the victim.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

Ball is wanted for reckless discharge of a firearm at a parade and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a domestic.

Anyone with information on Ball’s whereabouts should call SPD at 318-673-7300 #3. Those who would like to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-73736.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer with SPD was reportedly attacked by someone at the Circle K at Line and Olive on...
SPD officer reportedly attacked at gas station during loitering call
Camper crash in Natchitoches Parish
Oklahoma couple injured in hit and run in Natchitoches Parish
Allen Price and Teresa Louviere
Duo accused of covering up Shelby County homicide scene indicted for murder
Double shooting on Miller Avenue
Man killed, woman injured in double shooting
Kip Lewis, 17, was shot and killed at a parade on Feb. 18.
‘He was a friend to anybody and a leader to everybody’ says father of Elysian Fields student killed in shooting

Latest News

Krewe of Gemini releases statement about deadly shooting during parade
Teen involved in deadly shooting at Krewe of Gemini parade turns himself in; charged with negligent homicide
Hear music, poetry of the African American experience at 'Song of a People'
‘Song of a People’ showcases music, literary works of African Americans
Black History Month: Sonnia Steele
Black History Month: Sonnia Steele keeps NSU safe for 3 decades
Coroner identifies teen who died after being shot in Goodwill Industries parking lot
2 teens face trial as adults in connection with homicide outside Goodwill Industries