Man wanted in connection with one of two shootings at Krewe of Gemini parade

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police in Shreveport are actively searching for a man wanted in connection with one of two shootings that happened at the Krewe of Gemini parade on Saturday, Feb. 18.

The other shooting at the parade resulted in the death of Kip Lewis, 17, a student-athlete at Elysian Fields.

SPD says around 6:15 p.m. Saturday night, officers responded to Clyde Fant Parkway near Odum about a shooting. When officers got there, they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover, police say.

During the investigation, detectives were able to determine the victim was involved in an altercation with a man identified as Antoine Ball, 22. Police say at some point, Ball pulled out a handgun and fired a single shot, which hit the victim.

Ball is wanted for reckless discharge of a firearm at a parade and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a domestic.

Anyone with information on Ball’s whereabouts should call SPD at 318-673-7300 #3. Those who would like to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-73736.

