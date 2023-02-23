Man allegedly robbed elderly man with prosthetic

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are looking for a man who robbed a fallen elderly man, pretending he was going to assist him.

On Feb. 20, the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) was contacted in reference to a robbery on the 3600 block of Hollywood Avenue. When officers arrived they discovered an elderly man with a prosthetic leg that had fallen. Accordingly, a suspect acted as if he was going to help the victim and instead grabbed the victim’s wallet and fled from the scene.

SPD Violent Detectives responded to the scene and during their investigation were able to obtain an arrest warrant for Brandon Thomas, 33. Thomas is wanted for alleged one count of purse snatching.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Thomas, please contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 #3.

If you would like to supply information and stay anonymous contact Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373. Remember Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Tips can be submitted through their app, P3Tips, or by calling 318-673-7373

