Greenwood Acres New World Book Club hosts Black History Enrichment Program

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Greenwood Acres Full Gospel Baptist Church’s book club begins a Black History Enrichment Program to touch on the history of African Americans in their quest and eagerness to learn the power of words, and the challenges they faced to obtain an education.

On Feb. 23, from 9 a.m. until 1:30 p.m., Greenwood Acres Family Life Centre’, 7530 Greenwood Road, Shreveport, is hosting a Black History Enrichment Program for its New World Book Club. The book club is for grades 3rd - 5th and will have the theme: Reading, Writing, and Arithmetic.

New World Book Club's special guest. (greenwood acres)

The coordinator of the event will be Angela G Turner, the host is Pastor Reginald C. Dodd, and Lesa Cline-Ransome, a special guest with numerous award-winning picture books.

For more information about the event, call (318) 938-1885 or email Greenwoodacres@comcast.net.

KSLA Cafe interviews>>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.