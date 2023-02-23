Black History Month: Sonnia Steele keeps NSU safe for 3 decades

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - During February, KSLA is honoring African Americans who have made significant contributions to the ArkLaTex community.

Sonnia Steele is a retired lieutenant for the Northwestern State University Police. She served for 31 years!

She is the first female and first African American to receive Officer of the Year at NSU. Sonnia received the award in both 1987 and 1992. She also received Louisiana State Officer of the Year in 1992.

Sonnia says she enjoys decorating, painting and distressing furniture.

MORE BLACK HISTORY MONTH FEATURES>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.