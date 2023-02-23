BCPD searching for suspect in Wendy’s armed robbery

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Wendy’s on Old Minden Road.

The incident occurred at around 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23.

Employees told detectives that a man entered the building from a back door and pulled out a handgun. He was able to get an unknown amount of money and fled the restaurant on foot.

No injuries were reported and police are searching for the suspect.

