BCPD searching for suspect in Wendy’s armed robbery

BCPD investigating armed robbery on Old Minden Road.
BCPD investigating armed robbery on Old Minden Road.(Bossier City Police Department)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Wendy’s on Old Minden Road.

The incident occurred at around 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23.

Employees told detectives that a man entered the building from a back door and pulled out a handgun. He was able to get an unknown amount of money and fled the restaurant on foot.

No injuries were reported and police are searching for the suspect.

