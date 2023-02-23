Annual Fishing Derby is ‘a blast’ for kids with special needs

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - It’s a good day to fish at Spring Lake Park in Texarkana, Texas! Once again, the city teamed with Texas Parks and Wildlife for the Annual Fishing Derby.

“The lake had recently been stocked with trout and a few months ago, it was stocked with catfish,” Keith Beason, city spokesperson.

The event is designed to give kids with special needs an opportunity to enjoy the outdoors through fishing. Police and firefighters also got to cast lines with the students.

“This is a blast. It definitely brings back childhood memories,” said Jerica Weaver with TTPD.

For some this was their first time to catch a fish.

“It was pretty cool, I got three fish,” said student Malayia.

Over 300 students from 17 Bowie County schools were invited to participate in the two-day event.

“It means a lot to them. I think they are so excited they can actually do things and there are so many things that we learn from this event, the social skills and the interaction with others. It’s awesome,” said teacher Amanda Mordon.

This was the 30th year for the event.

