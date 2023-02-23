Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Annual Fishing Derby is ‘a blast’ for kids with special needs

Annual Fishing Derby in Texarkana
Annual Fishing Derby in Texarkana(KSLA)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - It’s a good day to fish at Spring Lake Park in Texarkana, Texas! Once again, the city teamed with Texas Parks and Wildlife for the Annual Fishing Derby.

“The lake had recently been stocked with trout and a few months ago, it was stocked with catfish,” Keith Beason, city spokesperson.

The event is designed to give kids with special needs an opportunity to enjoy the outdoors through fishing. Police and firefighters also got to cast lines with the students.

“This is a blast. It definitely brings back childhood memories,” said Jerica Weaver with TTPD.

For some this was their first time to catch a fish.

“It was pretty cool, I got three fish,” said student Malayia.

Over 300 students from 17 Bowie County schools were invited to participate in the two-day event.

“It means a lot to them. I think they are so excited they can actually do things and there are so many things that we learn from this event, the social skills and the interaction with others. It’s awesome,” said teacher Amanda Mordon.

This was the 30th year for the event.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer with SPD was reportedly attacked by someone at the Circle K at Line and Olive on...
SPD officer reportedly attacked at gas station during loitering call
Camper crash in Natchitoches Parish
Oklahoma couple injured in hit and run in Natchitoches Parish
Allen Price and Teresa Louviere
Duo accused of covering up Shelby County homicide scene indicted for murder
Double shooting on Miller Avenue
Man killed, woman injured in double shooting
Kip Lewis, 17, was shot and killed at a parade on Feb. 18.
‘He was a friend to anybody and a leader to everybody’ says father of Elysian Fields student killed in shooting

Latest News

Antoine Ball, DOB: 12/3/2000
Man wanted in connection with one of two shootings at Krewe of Gemini parade
Krewe of Gemini releases statement about deadly shooting during parade
Teen involved in deadly shooting at Krewe of Gemini parade turns himself in; charged with negligent homicide
Hear music, poetry of the African American experience at 'Song of a People'
‘Song of a People’ showcases music, literary works of African Americans
Black History Month: Sonnia Steele
Black History Month: Sonnia Steele keeps NSU safe for 3 decades