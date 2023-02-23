2 teens face trial as adults in connection with homicide outside Goodwill Industries

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Two Caddo Parish teenagers face prosecution as adults on a charge of second-degree murder in connection with a shooting death outside Goodwill Industries in early February.

De’Anthony Johnson, 19, was shot as he rode a bicycle in the 800 block of West 70th Street.

Following a continued custody hearing in Caddo Juvenile Court, prosecution of 17-year-olds Demarquise Tramiel and Mark White automatically transferred to Caddo District Court after the finding of probable cause by Juvenile Judge Ree Casey-Jones, the Caddo district attorney’s office reports. Probable cause also was found for the two to be charged with one count each of illegal possession of a stolen vehicle and aggravated flight from an officer.

The teens can be tried as adults under provisions of Louisiana Children’s Code Article 305, which allows a district attorney to have jurisdiction of certain juvenile offenders age 15 or older transferred to district court. Final determination of the charges against the two will be made after the case is presented to a Caddo grand jury, the district attorney’s office says.

Tramiel and White were arrested after a chase that began in Shreveport ended in Bossier City.

The district attorney’s office provided the following account of what transpired:

“Police responding to the shooting call pursued a tip that shots had been fired from a yellow Camaro. Within minutes, officers located a car of that make and color in the immediate area of the shooting scene.

“Using emergency lights and sirens, numerous officers attempted numerous traffic stops. The occupants of the vehicle led officers on a lengthy vehicle pursuit through Shreveport. The Camaro, later found to have been stolen, reached speeds in excess of 120 mph and fled to Bossier City, where it was wrecked on Benton Road, where the youths were taken into custody.

“Inside the wrecked vehicle, an AR pistol-style rifle was located, and an AK-47 style rifle was found near the vehicle. The two firearms matched 28 expended shell casings recovered from the homicide scene.”

