2 men arrested in connection with Jucys Taco shooting in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Marshall Police Department (MPD) has two men in custody in connection with a shooting that occurred last month at a Marshall business.

According to MPD, officers from the Linden Police Department and Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jamaal Jones, 26, of Tampa, Florida, and Seth Wilson, 19, of Queen City, Texas. Both were charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and are in custody at the Harrison County Jail.

RELATED STORY 2 injured in shooting at Jucys Taco in Marshall; suspect at large

On Jan. 15 at 5:30 p.m., MPD responded to calls regarding gunshots at a business in the 200 block of Victory Drive. When officers arrived, they found one person at the scene with a gunshot wound. He was then transported to a local hospital. Witnesses reported that a silver Nissan had left the scene, and another man had left running eastbound. Officers located the man, who had also been shot. He was also taken to a local hospital for his injuries says MPD.

The investigation was led by detectives with MPD and Joint Violent Crimes & Narcotics Task Force. Additional arrests will be made when the subjects are given medical clearance from injuries suffered during the shooting.

Cliff Carruth, Marshall’s Chief of Police, says MPD will continue to keep the community safe.

“Our officers continue to work tirelessly on all our violent crime cases, which resulted in these charges and arrests. This investigation highlights the cooperative efforts of law enforcement professionals,” Carruth said.

“The Marshall Police Department will continue our commitment to making our community safer.”

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.