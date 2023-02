SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Feb. 21, the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) was called to a double shooting on Miller Avenue.

According to SPD, a man in his 30s was killed and a 70-year-old woman was shot.

Double shooting on Miller Avenue (KSLA)

Police are looking for 2 men who drove away in a blue car.

This is a developing story.

