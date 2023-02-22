United Way of Northwest Louisiana presents Tails & Ales: A Celebration of Impact

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - United Way celebrates and highlights the impact of donations during 2022, and honors those who helped.

On Feb. 23, from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m., United Way of Northwest Louisiana (UWNWLA) will be holding its event, Tails & Ales: A Celebration of Impact. The event will honor and recognize all of the companies and donors who partnered with the nonprofit to make their efforts a success in 2022.

The event will share the fundraising and the impacting results for last year and will be held at Great Raft Brewing, 1251 Dalzell Street, Shreveport. The public is invited to join the event and enjoy some beer from Great Raft Brewing.

Activities:

A seafood boil from Larry P’s, including shrimp and crawfish

Live entertainment

Raffle prizes

Games

All proceeds from this event will help the nonprofit kick off another year of providing essential programs and services to northwest Louisiana.

Tickets:

General admission: $100

Get your ticket by visiting, https://unitedwaynwla.org/tails-ales/?fbclid=IwAR1R9WP2dJvXLRRqINO1_3E_IFpF377bL5-3YlocF5rR70SofdcC3uIxTi0.

To purchase raffle tickets, visit https://unitedwaynwla.org/tails-ales/raffle/.

Raffle Prizes:

Pit Boss vertical smoker

Coca-Cola grizzly ice chest

Coca-Cola bicycle

King Kooker fish fryer

Monster Energy corn hole game

Facebook event: https://fb.me/e/3r0SfaQ59

