United Steelworkers union at paper mill in Domino rejects latest contract offered by company

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - The local United Steelworkers union at Graphic Packaging International paper mill in Domino, Texas, has voted not to accept the latest contract offered by the company.

This is the second time in a year the union has said no to a new contract. Doug Watts is an international staff representative for the union. He says now, they are actively trying to resolve the contract issues.

The union wants to negotiate over pensions, health insurance and a two-tier pay system.

There are more than 400 union members at the mill who have been working without a contract since April 2022.

KSLA reached out to Graphic Packaging International for a statement, but has not been successful in getting a comment from company leaders as of the publication of this article.

