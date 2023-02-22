Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

United Steelworkers union at paper mill in Domino rejects latest contract offered by company

There are more than 400 union members at the mill that have been working without a contract since April of 2022.
By Fred Gamble
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 9:38 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - The local United Steelworkers union at Graphic Packaging International paper mill in Domino, Texas, has voted not to accept the latest contract offered by the company.

This is the second time in a year the union has said no to a new contract. Doug Watts is an international staff representative for the union. He says now, they are actively trying to resolve the contract issues.

The union wants to negotiate over pensions, health insurance and a two-tier pay system.

There are more than 400 union members at the mill who have been working without a contract since April 2022.

The United Steelworkers union has rejected the latest contract from the Graphic Packaging...
The United Steelworkers union has rejected the latest contract from the Graphic Packaging International paper mill in Domino, Texas.(KSLA)
The United Steelworkers union has rejected the latest contract from the Graphic Packaging...
The United Steelworkers union has rejected the latest contract from the Graphic Packaging International paper mill in Domino, Texas.(KSLA)

KSLA reached out to Graphic Packaging International for a statement, but has not been successful in getting a comment from company leaders as of the publication of this article.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kip Lewis, 17, a junior at Elysian Fields High School, was shot and killed during the Krewe of...
Coroner IDs Elysian Fields junior fatally shot near Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway during parade
SPD investigating Krewe of Gemini parade route shootings
Group of teens from east Texas were engaging in ‘horseplay’ when 17-year-old fatally shot at Krewe of Gemini parade
Colby Bracknell, DOB: 7/30/2000
Female officer choked during traffic stop during Krewe of Gemini; man arrested
Shreveport police Officer Alexander Tyler bonds out of jail
Officer who fired fatal shot in Alonzo Bagley case has been subject of 3 internal affairs investigations since Sept. ‘21
One person was killed in a wreck in Hooks, Texas, involving a school bus, a motorcycle and a...
1 dead in wreck involving school bus, motorcycle & pickup truck in Hooks

Latest News

INTERVIEW - Heart to Heart: Women's Empowerment Session
INTERVIEW - Heart to Heart: Women's Empowerment Session
About 400 union workers at East Texas paper mill could go on strike
About 400 union workers at East Texas paper mill could go on strike
No changes to SporTran service in Bossier City after council removes vote on budget cut
No changes to SporTran service in Bossier City after council removes vote on budget cut
Fatal crash: Bus driver attempted left turn in front of southbound motorcyclist
Fatal crash: Bus driver attempted left turn in front of southbound motorcyclist