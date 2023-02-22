Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Tradition is not so traditional when Mamou celebrates Mardi Gras

For most, Mardi Gras is about the floats, the beads and the king cakes. But for the people in Mamou, Louisiana, it’s about so much more than that.
By Bennett Roland Jr.
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KALB) - Fat Tuesday in Mamou is full of tradition but not so traditional.

For most people, Mardi Gras is about the floats, the beads and the King Cake, but for people in Mamou, it is a little bit more than that.

On Fat Tuesday, people from all over the state converge on Mamou for a Cajun Mardi Gras. The main strip in Mamou is brought to life with costumes, horses, loud music and plenty of dancing.

(KALB)

For many, the celebration started last night. Some we spoke to traveled to Mamou from other places, telling us they love their city, but it is just something special about coming down to Mamou every year.

“It is a tradition,” said one who made the trip. “We try to show support to the small towns to let everybody know it is not just about the bigger cities. The small towns need the same love and support as the bigger cities do.”

No celebration anywhere in Louisiana is complete without a feast. While many people were catching and throwing beads, there were a few who were on the side, throwing down on the grill.

“I think my mama rolled up some of this deer sausage,” said one man who traveled from Alexandria. “She got everything in here man, I got ribs and all that stuff right there.”

(KALB)

For those in Mamou, Mardi Gras is more like a marathon, after all the dancing and partying the event culminates with a community gumbo, where plans are made for next year’s celebration.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kip Lewis, 17, a junior at Elysian Fields High School, was shot and killed during the Krewe of...
Coroner IDs Elysian Fields junior fatally shot near Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway during parade
SPD investigating Krewe of Gemini parade route shootings
Group of teens from east Texas were engaging in ‘horseplay’ when 17-year-old fatally shot at Krewe of Gemini parade
Colby Bracknell, DOB: 7/30/2000
Female officer choked during traffic stop during Krewe of Gemini; man arrested
Shreveport police Officer Alexander Tyler bonds out of jail
Officer who fired fatal shot in Alonzo Bagley case has been subject of 3 internal affairs investigations since Sept. ‘21
One person was killed in a wreck in Hooks, Texas, involving a school bus, a motorcycle and a...
1 dead in wreck involving school bus, motorcycle & pickup truck in Hooks

Latest News

INTERVIEW - Heart to Heart: Women's Empowerment Session
INTERVIEW - Heart to Heart: Women's Empowerment Session
As part of Louisiana’s Severe Weather Awareness Week, officials in Bossier City held a news...
Bossier officials encourage people to prepare now for severe weather season
Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said nine pounds of fentanyl pills were found hidden inside of...
Fentanyl found inside hollowed-out battery, Smith County sheriff says
Bossier City says it will analyze SporTran’s financials and utilization of SporTran’s service...
No changes to SporTran service in Bossier City after council removes budget cut vote
Double shooting on Miller Avenue
Woman shot, man killed in double shooting