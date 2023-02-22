SPD officer reportedly attacked at gas station during loitering call

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An officer with the Shreveport Police Department was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after being attacked by someone at a gas station.

SPD says it happened Feb. 22 around 1 p.m. at the Circle K at the corner of Line Avenue and Olive Street. Police say the officer was called out to the gas station on a loitering and trespassing complaint. When the officer tried to arrest the person, that person reportedly hit the officer.

Other officers and bystanders were able to intervene; the person who reportedly hit the officer was taken into custody.

SPD says the officer involved was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

