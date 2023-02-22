Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

SPD officer reportedly attacked at gas station during loitering call

(FOX5)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An officer with the Shreveport Police Department was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after being attacked by someone at a gas station.

SPD says it happened Feb. 22 around 1 p.m. at the Circle K at the corner of Line Avenue and Olive Street. Police say the officer was called out to the gas station on a loitering and trespassing complaint. When the officer tried to arrest the person, that person reportedly hit the officer.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

Other officers and bystanders were able to intervene; the person who reportedly hit the officer was taken into custody.

SPD says the officer involved was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in a wreck in Hooks, Texas, involving a school bus, a motorcycle and a...
1 dead in wreck involving school bus, motorcycle & pickup truck in Hooks
Double shooting on Miller Avenue
Man killed, woman injured in double shooting
Shreveport police Officer Alexander Tyler bonds out of jail
Officer who fired fatal shot in Alonzo Bagley case has been subject of 3 internal affairs investigations since Sept. ‘21
SPD responds to incident near Caddo Magnet.
Lockdown lifted at Caddo Magnet High after incident in surrounding neighborhood
SPD investigating Krewe of Gemini parade route shootings
Group of teens from east Texas were engaging in ‘horseplay’ when 17-year-old fatally shot at Krewe of Gemini parade

Latest News

Camper crash in Natchitoches Parish
Oklahoma couple injured in hit in run in Natchitoches Parish
Elvin Trejo Martinez, DOB: 6/27/1986
Man in Bossier wanted for allegedly cutting victim with knife during argument
One person was killed in a wreck in Hooks, Texas, involving a school bus, a motorcycle and a...
1 dead in wreck involving school bus, motorcycle & pickup truck in Hooks
Allen Price and Teresa Louviere
Duo accused of covering up Shelby County murder scene indicted