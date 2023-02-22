Scattered storms and warm temperatures

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday! Another spring or summer-like day in the ArkLaTex but today we are tracking the potential for some scattered showers and thunderstorms. We have had a very warm start to the day with temperatures at daybreak in the 70s. Highs today should hit the low-80s across most of the region, though it won’t be a guaranteed 80-degree day like yesterday was. Scattered storms are expected, mainly along and north of I-30 during the late morning and midday hours. The scattered showers fizzle going into the mid-afternoon. Windy conditions will be observed today regardless of the storms and a Wind Advisory has been issued until 6 PM. Lows tonight will drop to the low-60s with windy conditions.

Tomorrow, isolated to scattered showers are possible as these will be heat driven and left over from the system that moves through today. Temperatures can hit the low-80s again, continuing the trend of spring-like conditions in the ArkLaTex. It will be breezy at times tomorrow, but not as much as today. Lows tomorrow night are expected actually make it to the 50s.

Friday is going to be weird with highs in the low-60s. There will be the chance for some isolated to scattered showers that day as well. Warm temperatures return for the weekend and the shower chances will continue. It will be very warm going into the first week of March.

