Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Police: Girl, 7, stabbed multiple times by grandmother

Officers responding to the scene found the 7-year-old girl on her bed with multiple stab wounds...
Officers responding to the scene found the 7-year-old girl on her bed with multiple stab wounds to her neck, stomach and back.(Source: News 12 The Bronx via CNN)
By News 12 The Bronx Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (News 12) - A 7-year-old New York girl is fighting for her life after police say she was stabbed multiple times by her grandmother.

Police say the incident took place around 8 a.m. Tuesday in a Bronx home. When officers arrived, they found the 7-year-old girl on her bed with multiple stab wounds to her neck, stomach and back.

She was rushed to the hospital, where she remains in critical but stable condition.

The girl’s grandmother is in custody at a hospital, where she will undergo a psychiatric evaluation. No charges have been filed at this time.

Copyright 2023 News 12 The Bronx via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kip Lewis, 17, a junior at Elysian Fields High School, was shot and killed during the Krewe of...
Coroner IDs Elysian Fields junior fatally shot near Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway during parade
SPD investigating Krewe of Gemini parade route shootings
Group of teens from east Texas were engaging in ‘horseplay’ when 17-year-old fatally shot at Krewe of Gemini parade
Colby Bracknell, DOB: 7/30/2000
Female officer choked during traffic stop during Krewe of Gemini; man arrested
Shreveport police Officer Alexander Tyler bonds out of jail
Officer who fired fatal shot in Alonzo Bagley case has been subject of 3 internal affairs investigations since Sept. ‘21
One person was killed in a wreck in Hooks, Texas, involving a school bus, a motorcycle and a...
1 dead in wreck involving school bus, motorcycle & pickup truck in Hooks

Latest News

Orlandeaux’s Café was honored Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023 as one of the oldest Black-owned...
Orlandeaux’s receives recognition as fifth generation business; restaurant celebrates Mardi Gras
Shreveport police Officer Alexander Tyler bonds out of jail
Officer who fired fatal shot in Alonzo Bagley case has been subject of 3 internal affairs investigations since Sept. ‘21
Double shooting on Miller Avenue
Man killed, woman injured in double shooting
INTERVIEW - Heart to Heart: Women's Empowerment Session
INTERVIEW - Heart to Heart: Women's Empowerment Session