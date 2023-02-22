Ask the Doctor
Over the River and Through the Woods opens at Shreveport Little Theatre

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:44 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Two sets of grandparents hatch wacky schemes to keep their grandson from moving away in a comedic production being presented on Shreveport Little Theatre’s stage.

Starting on Feb. 23, the Shreveport Little Theatre (SLT), 812 Margaret Place, Shreveport, will be presenting the production by Joe DiPietro, Over the River and Through the Woods on its stage. The show will be directed by John Daniel.

The show is a story about a single twenty-something-year-old Nick, who has weekly Sunday dinners with both sets of his Italian American grandparents. The drama and comedy begins when he breaks the news that he’s been offered his dream job in Seattle. Wanting him to stay close to home, his grandparents begin to hatch plans to keep him from moving away.

The cast:

  • Heath Lemme
  • Marcia Cassanova
  • Jeff Lowe
  • Mary Flanders
  • Sean Chapman
  • Allison-Rebekah Miller

Dates and Times:

  • Feb. 23, 24th, and 25, March 3, and 4 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Feb. 26, March 5 at 2 p.m.

The production crew includes director John Daniel, stage manager Alan Mathison, technical director Derek Shiplov, lighting designer Julie Edwards, sound designer and sound board operator Barry C. Butler, light board operator Amee Brinkley, and running crew and properties assistant Betty Joiner-Eddleman.

Tickets:

Tickets are $25 for adults and $23 for seniors, students, and active military.

Buy your tickets online at shreveportlittletheatre.com and by calling or visiting SLT’s Box Office at 812 Margaret Place, noon – 4 p.m. on weekdays, (318) 424-4439.

