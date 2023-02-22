Ask the Doctor
Orleans coroner IDs 15-year-old fatally shot on Bacchus parade route

Mansour Mbodj, 21, was apprehended moments after a shooting that left one person dead and four...
Mansour Mbodj, 21, was apprehended moments after a shooting that left one person dead and four wounded along the St. Charles Avenue parade route as Bacchus rolled on Feb. 19.(Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Ken Daley
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The teen fatally shot on the St. Charles Avenue route as the Krewe of Bacchus parade rolled past was identified Wednesday (Feb. 22) by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s office.

The victim was 15-year-old Roderick Tobias, Coroner Dwight McKenna’s office said.

Tobias was one of five people shot Sunday night (Feb. 19) in the incident at St. Charles Avenue and Terpsichore street, which turned the festive Bacchus parade night into a terrifying scramble to safety for dozens of parade spectators.

Tobias was the only victim whose wounds proved fatal. Four other people -- a 4-year-old girl, an 18-year-old man, a 22-year-old woman and a 24-year-old woman -- were injured by gunfire but survived.

New Orleans police said a shooting suspect -- 21-year-old Mansour Mbodj -- was apprehended as he ran from the scene. Mbodj was booked with second-degree murder and the illegal carrying of a weapon, and his bond was set Tuesday at $1,010,000.

