Orlandeaux’s receives recognition as fifth generation business; restaurant celebrates Mardi Gras

By Tamer Knight
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Orlandeaux’s Café, one of the oldest Black-owned restaurants in the country, was honored on Mardi Gras Day (Feb. 21) for being a fifth generation business, says the Shreveport-Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce (SBAACC).

A number of other organizations recognized the restaurant’s achievement, including the Tuesday Morning Breakfast Group, the City of Shreveport, KOKA, and the Caddo Commission. The event was held in conjunction with a special Mardi Gras celebration at the restaurant that featured music, food trucks, entertainment, and more.

Damien Chapman, fifth generation CEO of Orlandeaux’s, is grateful for this accomplishment.

“I’m just continuing. The foundation was laid. The blueprint was laid, the shoes are big and I’m just trying to step into them and fill just a little bit. It’s nothing that I’m doing but continuing it, and I wouldn’t be able to do it without God first and two, my amazing family,”

Orlandeaux’s was founded back in 1921 and has been a staple in Shreveport ever since, serving Cajun and Creole food for more than 100 years. The restaurant is located at 5301 S Lakeshore Dr.

