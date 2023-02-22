Organizers deliver Mayor Cantrell recall petition to registrar, claiming sufficient signatures for special election

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Organizers seeking to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell from office delivered Wednesday (Feb. 22) what they said is a successful petition to put her remaining second-term fate before voters.

Belden Batiste and Eileen Carter, who last August launched a recall petition drive that few experts initially thought could succeed, said their legal counsel had advised them not to reveal the number of signatures they turned over to Orleans Parish Registrar of Voters Sandra Wilson.

“Our committee is confident that we have secured enough valid petitions to be certified and for a special election to be called,” the organizers said in a statement issued before an afternoon press conference outside City Hall.

To be declared successful, the petition must have been signed by at least 20 percent of New Orleans’ “qualified electors,” meaning eligible, active registered voters who reside in Orleans Parish. State law gives Wilson 20 working days to verify and count the handwritten signatures of qualified electors who signed the petition and had their signature witnessed by another qualified elector.

It was estimated previously that the organizers needed about 50,000 certified signatures to succeed. But recall organizers last week filed a lawsuit alleging that Wilson has been negligent in purging New Orleans’ voter rolls as required annually by law, and that Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin has been lax in supervising her performance of that duty.

The organizers said in their suit that a data analyst they hired has identified at least 30,000 voters currently counted as active and eligible on the city’s voter rolls who should have been removed after they either died or moved away. If the lawsuit successfully reduces the overall voter population in the parish, it also reduces the number of signatures needed to reach the petition’s 20 percent threshold.

If the petition is deemed successful, Gov. John Bel Edwards will proclaim a special election in which New Orleans voters can cast a vote to keep Cantrell in officer or vote to remove her as mayor.

If Cantrell is removed from office, the New Orleans City Council would appoint one of its at-large members -- Council president J.P. Morrell or vice president Helena Moreno -- to serve as interim mayor until a new mayor is elected in a second special election.

In that instance, the newly elected mayor -- Cantrell would not be eligible to run -- would serve out the remainder of Cantrell’s second four-year term that ends in January 2026.

If the recall election is triggered, Cantrell could have difficulty mounting her challenge against it.

As Fox 8′s Lee Zurik reported last week, the mayor’s latest campaign finance report showed she has just $6,700 left in her campaign’s war chest and owes her campaign manager Maggie Carroll $32,000 in salary.

The report showed Cantrell raised $144,000 for her campaign account last year, but spent more than $198,000 out of it -- including at least $72,000 (36 percent) on two image consultants.

