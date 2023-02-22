MPC announces launch of Residential Rental Registration Program in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A new program requiring all residential rental property owners to register with the city has now launched in Shreveport, the Metropolitan Planning Commission (MPC) announced.

Back in December of 2022, the Shreveport City Council passed an ordinance creating the Residential Rental Registration Program. The legislation states that starting in January of 2023, all existing residential rental property owners must register their rental property be Dec. 31. Registration can be completed online here. There are no fees associated with registering, the MPC says.

The purpose of the program is to help give the city a current database of residential rental properties so they can identify, track, and prioritize problem properties and landlords. The program will also give the city important information about how to contact property owners in case of emergency, code violations, or other problems at the property. The database will also serve as an informational tool for landlords and tenants.

“Rental Registration is the first step to ensuring that all of our residents have access to housing that is healthy and safe,” said Alan Clarke, executive director of the MPC. “I am incredibly proud of how the MPC worked with both Property Standards and Community Development to bring this program to fruition. Rental Registration is an important tool for cities like Shreveport to protect renters, enforce safety, and provide the structural supports government is meant to provide.”

Tenants can submit complaints about substandard living conditions here or here.

