More warm days ahead with a little rain at times

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Our mild February weather will continue through the end of the month with more days of above average temperatures expected. We’ll pick up some rain as well, but nothing that looks particularly widespread or high impact.

Skies will clear some this evening following today’s showers, but look for clouds to fill back in again later tonight. Temperatures will remain mild with most of the area only dropping into the low to mid 60s tonight.

We’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine Thursday. Temperatures will once again be warm with afternoon highs in the 70s to near 80 in most spots. While a stray shower can’t be ruled out, any rain is expected to be very isolated and light.

A cold front will move into the ArkLaTex on Friday bringing a brief temperature drop and a little more shower activity. Most of us will experience a 15-20 degree temperature drop from Thursday as north winds pump in some cooler air. Highs Friday will range from the 50s in the north to the low 70s across the far south. With the front hanging up in the area, some scattered showers will be possible at times.

Warmer air will surge back into the area over the weekend. Temperatures will be back in the 70s for most of us on Saturday and we could hit the low 80s again in some places on Sunday. Expect partly cloudy conditions with just a 20% chance of a shower both days.

Rain and a few storms will roll through Sunday night as another upper level storm system passes through the region. Most of the rain should be gone by daybreak on Monday. Clouds will begin to clear early in the week with mostly sunny and dry conditions back by Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will stay pleasant with highs in the 70s to near 80 and overnight lows in the 50s to near 60.

Have a great night!

