Man in Bossier wanted for allegedly cutting victim with knife during argument

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted for attempted murder.

Elvin Trejo Martinez, DOB: 6/27/1986(BPSO)

Officials with the sheriff’s office say an arrest warrant for attempted second-degree murder has been issued for Elvin Trejo Martinez, 36. He’s wanted in connection with an incident that happened Feb. 16. The sheriff’s office says Martinez got into a fight with the victim, and cut them with a knife, causing severe injuries.

Anyone with information on Martinez’s whereabouts should call BPSO at 318-965-2203.

