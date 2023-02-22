Ask the Doctor
Camper overturns multiple times in Natchitoches Parish

Camper crash in Natchitoches Parish
Camper crash in Natchitoches Parish(NPSO)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, a couple from Oklahoma was traveling home, when they were struck and forced off the road, causing them to overturn several times. They were driving a truck with a camper pulled behind them. The incident happened near Exit 127 on I-49, northbound.

The suspect who hit them stopped near Natchitoches and is now in custody.

EMS assessed the couple at the scene and were released without transport.

NPSO said it will take a couple of hours to clean up. NPSO, NRMC EMS, Natchitoches Parish Fire Districts 1 and 5 and La DOTD all on the scene.

