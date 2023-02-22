Ask the Doctor
BPCC hosts Coding a Career, providing advice to kick-start tech career

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 7:30 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier Parish Community College (BPCC) is hosting an event to provide practical advice and information to students interested in starting a career in technology.

On March 1, BPCC is holding its Coding a Career event at its campus, 6220 East Texas Street, Bossier City, in building F, room 203. The event features a panel with local developers and entrepreneurs discussing how they turned their coding skills into careers.

The developers will also discuss the skills they look for when hiring developers for their teams and give advice on how to take the following steps toward a future career in development.

Other important questions will be answered, such as how do you access funding? Where do you find talent? Where do you start if you are interested in becoming a full-time developer?

After the panel, attendees can join them for lunch and get the chance to network. There will also be an hour of code to give hands-on experience with Swift Playgrounds, a powerful programming language created by Apple. The program is used by pros to build some of today’s most popular apps.

Attendees will also be entered into a raffle to win a new iPad.

Agenda:

  • 9:45 a.m.: Registration, coffee, and breakfast.
  • 10 a.m.: Opening remarks from Chelsea Thomas, executive director at ACT | The App Association, and keynote address.
  • 10:45 a.m.: Coding a Career panel
  • 12 p.m.: Lunch and networking
  • 1 p.m.: Hour of code
  • 2 p.m.: Raffle and closing remarks

If you are interested in reserving your spot at Coding A Career, visit https://recruitce.lctcs.edu/BPCC/Events/EventDetails?eventId=09998ce9-fd7b-ed11-921c-005056a6e570.

Facebook event: https://fb.me/e/5HzenpKsa

