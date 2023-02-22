Bossier officials encourage people to prepare now for severe weather season

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - As part of Louisiana’s Severe Weather Awareness Week, officials held a news conference in Bossier City to promote severe weather safety.

The news conference was held Tuesday, Feb. 21 at the Bossier City Public Safety Training Complex.

As part of Louisiana’s Severe Weather Awareness Week, officials held a news conference in Bossier City to promote severe weather safety. (KSLA)

Multiple officials and experts spoke, including Mayor Tommy Chandler, the director of the Louisiana Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP), Casey Tingle; a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Shreveport, Brandon Thorne; and the disaster program manager for the American Red Cross-North Louisiana, Clayton Wider.

As part of Louisiana’s Severe Weather Awareness Week, officials held a news conference in Bossier City to promote severe weather safety. (KSLA)

“We can see severe weather anytime, anyplace across our area. It really doesn’t matter what month it is, doesn’t matter what time of the year it is; we can see strong to severe thunderstorms,” Thorne said.

“So last year in 2022, like I said, we had 16 total tornadoes during our severe weather season. And I wouldn’t see any difference to say that’s not going to be the case again this year, to see an active season,” he continued. “Typically during our spring months, that’s when we see the uptake of tornadoes, our uptake of severe weather, and that’s what we should really plan and prepare for.”

As part of Louisiana’s Severe Weather Awareness Week, officials held a news conference in Bossier City to promote severe weather safety. (KSLA)

The mayor said: “Come bad weather, we’re going to take care of you no problem. Just don’t worry about it. We are going to take care of you.”

The American Red Cross suggests putting together emergency preparedness kits that include water, non-perishable foods, batteries and flashlights.

As part of Louisiana’s Severe Weather Awareness Week, officials held a news conference in Bossier City to promote severe weather safety. (KSLA)

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.