Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Bossier officials encourage people to prepare now for severe weather season

By Tamer Knight
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - As part of Louisiana’s Severe Weather Awareness Week, officials held a news conference in Bossier City to promote severe weather safety.

The news conference was held Tuesday, Feb. 21 at the Bossier City Public Safety Training Complex.

As part of Louisiana’s Severe Weather Awareness Week, officials held a news conference in...
As part of Louisiana’s Severe Weather Awareness Week, officials held a news conference in Bossier City to promote severe weather safety.(KSLA)

Multiple officials and experts spoke, including Mayor Tommy Chandler, the director of the Louisiana Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP), Casey Tingle; a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Shreveport, Brandon Thorne; and the disaster program manager for the American Red Cross-North Louisiana, Clayton Wider.

As part of Louisiana’s Severe Weather Awareness Week, officials held a news conference in...
As part of Louisiana’s Severe Weather Awareness Week, officials held a news conference in Bossier City to promote severe weather safety.(KSLA)

“We can see severe weather anytime, anyplace across our area. It really doesn’t matter what month it is, doesn’t matter what time of the year it is; we can see strong to severe thunderstorms,” Thorne said.

“So last year in 2022, like I said, we had 16 total tornadoes during our severe weather season. And I wouldn’t see any difference to say that’s not going to be the case again this year, to see an active season,” he continued. “Typically during our spring months, that’s when we see the uptake of tornadoes, our uptake of severe weather, and that’s what we should really plan and prepare for.”

As part of Louisiana’s Severe Weather Awareness Week, officials held a news conference in...
As part of Louisiana’s Severe Weather Awareness Week, officials held a news conference in Bossier City to promote severe weather safety.(KSLA)

The mayor said: “Come bad weather, we’re going to take care of you no problem. Just don’t worry about it. We are going to take care of you.”

The American Red Cross suggests putting together emergency preparedness kits that include water, non-perishable foods, batteries and flashlights.

As part of Louisiana’s Severe Weather Awareness Week, officials held a news conference in...
As part of Louisiana’s Severe Weather Awareness Week, officials held a news conference in Bossier City to promote severe weather safety.(KSLA)

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kip Lewis, 17, a junior at Elysian Fields High School, was shot and killed during the Krewe of...
Coroner IDs Elysian Fields junior fatally shot near Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway during parade
SPD investigating Krewe of Gemini parade route shootings
Group of teens from east Texas were engaging in ‘horseplay’ when 17-year-old fatally shot at Krewe of Gemini parade
Colby Bracknell, DOB: 7/30/2000
Female officer choked during traffic stop during Krewe of Gemini; man arrested
Shreveport police Officer Alexander Tyler bonds out of jail
Officer who fired fatal shot in Alonzo Bagley case has been subject of 3 internal affairs investigations since Sept. ‘21
One person was killed in a wreck in Hooks, Texas, involving a school bus, a motorcycle and a...
1 dead in wreck involving school bus, motorcycle & pickup truck in Hooks

Latest News

Preparing for severe weather in Bossier/Shreveport
Preparing for severe weather in Bossier/Shreveport
Very warm Tuesday afternoon
Summer-like temperatures continue; scattered storms tomorrow
Very warm Tuesday afternoon
Austin's Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update
Near record highs today
Austin's Tuesday Midday Weather Update