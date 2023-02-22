Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Black History Month: Dr. Aill Harris considered multi-generation preacher

By Domonique Benn
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:42 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - During February, KSLA is honoring African Americans who have made significant contributions to the ArkLaTex community.

Reverend Dr. Aill Harris is the organizer and senior pastor of the Abundant Life Church in Natchitoches. He’s a fourth-generation preacher and holds a PhD in biblical studies.

Along with preaching, Harris is an accomplished songwriter, musician and vocalist, with two solo projects to his credit. He is also the author of two books.

Harris has been preaching for more than 30 years and is considered a multi-generation preacher.

MORE BLACK HISTORY MONTH FEATURES>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in a wreck in Hooks, Texas, involving a school bus, a motorcycle and a...
1 dead in wreck involving school bus, motorcycle & pickup truck in Hooks
Double shooting on Miller Avenue
Man killed, woman injured in double shooting
Shreveport police Officer Alexander Tyler bonds out of jail
Officer who fired fatal shot in Alonzo Bagley case has been subject of 3 internal affairs investigations since Sept. ‘21
SPD responds to incident near Caddo Magnet.
Lockdown lifted at Caddo Magnet High after incident in surrounding neighborhood
SPD investigating Krewe of Gemini parade route shootings
Group of teens from east Texas were engaging in ‘horseplay’ when 17-year-old fatally shot at Krewe of Gemini parade

Latest News

Black History Month: Dr. Aill Harris
Black History Month: Dr. Aill Harris
Orlandeaux’s Café was honored Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023 as one of the oldest Black-owned...
Orlandeaux’s receives recognition as fifth generation business; restaurant celebrates Mardi Gras
Shreveport police Officer Alexander Tyler bonds out of jail
Officer who fired fatal shot in Alonzo Bagley case has been subject of 3 internal affairs investigations since Sept. ‘21
Double shooting on Miller Avenue
Man killed, woman injured in double shooting