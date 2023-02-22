Black History Month: Dr. Aill Harris considered multi-generation preacher

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - During February, KSLA is honoring African Americans who have made significant contributions to the ArkLaTex community.

Reverend Dr. Aill Harris is the organizer and senior pastor of the Abundant Life Church in Natchitoches. He’s a fourth-generation preacher and holds a PhD in biblical studies.

Along with preaching, Harris is an accomplished songwriter, musician and vocalist, with two solo projects to his credit. He is also the author of two books.

Harris has been preaching for more than 30 years and is considered a multi-generation preacher.

MORE BLACK HISTORY MONTH FEATURES>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.