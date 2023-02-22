Barksdale to host 2023 Defenders of Liberty Air Show

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. (KSLA) - Barksdale Air Force Base is preparing to hold the Defenders of Liberty Air Show this upcoming month.

The gates will open March 25 to March 26 at 9 a.m. The show is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days. Event admissions and parking are free, but overnight parking is not allowed.

Visitors can expect performances from the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, Red Bull Aviation, Rob Holland, Kevin Coleman, Aftershock Jet Fire Truck, Randy Ball, and many more. There will also be fly overs by B-1B Lancers, B-2 Spirits and B-52H Stratofortresses.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase during the show. Upon entry, attendees will be subject to search for any unauthorized items.

Permitted items include the following:

diaper bags and small purses (not to exceed one cubic foot)

strollers

wheelchairs

electric scooters (for handicapped/elderly)

small cameras (without bags)

lawn chairs

Prohibited items include the following:

weapons (i.e., guns, knives, pepper spray)

illegal drugs

outside alcoholic beverages

glass bottles

pets (excluding service animals)

sports equipment (i.e. roller skates, bicycles, skateboards)

drones

large hand carried items (i.e. tote bags, backpacks, coolers)

laser pointers

tobacco products

electronic cigarettes (unless in designated areas)

For updates on the air show, check out the official website at defendersoflibertyairshow.com and follow @DefendersofLibertyAirShow on Facebook and Instagram. FAQs can be found here: https://www.barksdale.af.mil/News/Article/3293147/barksdale-hosts-2023-defenders-of-liberty-air-show/.

For more information or to schedule interviews with the air show staff, please call the 2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs Office at 318-456-1015 or email 2BW.PA@us.af.mil.

In preparation for the air show in March, Barksdale Airmen will partner with Bossier City emergency responders to conduct a Major Accident Response Exercise (MARE) on Friday, Feb. 24.

This MARE is a robust field-training exercise involving Barksdale personnel and local first responders. The exercise will allow participants the opportunity to hone their emergency response skills while working as a team and is designed to provide the wing commander and Bossier City officials a means to enhance readiness, test capabilities and streamline procedures in the event of a major accident.

Exercise players include personnel from command and control, the base fire department, emergency management, bio-environmental, civil engineer readiness, medical, security forces as well as others.

