Anti-bullying seminar set Saturday in honor of Benton High freshman Levi Creech

Participants also will learn basic self-defense moves
Levi Gaige Creech's grandmother places an anti-bullying sign at a memorial.
Levi Gaige Creech's grandmother places an anti-bullying sign at a memorial.
By Michael Barnes
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — An anti-bullying seminar will be held Saturday in honor of a Benton High ninth-grader who lost his life to suicide as a result of bullying.

Levi Gaige Creech, 14, died Aug. 27.

The gathering with mental health professionals and jiu jitsu practitioners will be at Bossier Jiu-Jitsu (Louisiana Black Belt Academy Shreveport/Bossier), 4345 Marlena St. in Bossier City.

The session for kindergarten through fourth grade will run from 10-11 a.m. Those in fifth grade or higher will meet from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

They will learn the answers to the following questions:

  • What is a bully?
  • Why do children bully?
  • What can you do if you’re being bullied?
  • What are some of the resources a parent or child can use if being bullied?
  • How does bullying affect our mental health?

Participants also will learn basic self-defense moves.

People can RSVP by calling (318) 570-8914.

Tune in this evening to hear from the grandmother of 14-year-old Levi Gaige Creech.

