Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

5 die in small airplane crashing near Little Rock factory

FILE - The twin-engine plane crashed outside a 3M plant in Little Rock, Arkansas.
FILE - The twin-engine plane crashed outside a 3M plant in Little Rock, Arkansas.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Five people died when a small airplane crashed near a Little Rock factory on Wednesday shortly after taking off, authorities said.

The twin-engine plane crashed outside a 3M plant in Little Rock, a couple of miles south of Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Cody Burk said. The Federal Aviation Administration said five people were on board the plane.

The Beech BE20 had departed the Little Rock airport and was headed to John Glenn International Airport in Columbus, Ohio, the FAA said.

Burk did not immediately release the names or ages of the people on the plane. The FAA said it and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Double shooting on Miller Avenue
Man killed, woman injured in double shooting
One person was killed in a wreck in Hooks, Texas, involving a school bus, a motorcycle and a...
1 dead in wreck involving school bus, motorcycle & pickup truck in Hooks
Shreveport police Officer Alexander Tyler bonds out of jail
Officer who fired fatal shot in Alonzo Bagley case has been subject of 3 internal affairs investigations since Sept. ‘21
SPD responds to incident near Caddo Magnet.
Lockdown lifted at Caddo Magnet High after incident in surrounding neighborhood
Kip Lewis, 17, was shot and killed at a parade on Feb. 18.
‘He was a friend to anybody and a leader to everybody’ says father of Elysian Fields student killed in shooting

Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin greets Chinese Communist Party's foreign policy chief Wang Yi...
Russia, China show off ties amid maneuvering over Ukraine
FILE - Bishop David O'Connell, of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, attends a news conference at...
Prosecutors charge man in killing of Los Angeles bishop
A person pauses to pay respects as portraits of the victims of a mass shooting at a gay...
Detective: Sailor grabbed gun barrel to end Club Q shooting
Budweiser Clydesdales get tangled up, fall during showing at rodeo
Barksdale to host 2023 Defenders of Liberty Air Show