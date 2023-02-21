Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Two Angola employees arrested in separate, unrelated criminal investigations, officials say

Angola Prison (Source: WAFB)
Angola Prison (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A spokesman with The Louisiana Department of Corrections said the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested two Angola prison employees in connection with separate and unrelated criminal investigations.

One of the employees, Kirk Templeton, has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of his case, according to La. DOC officials.

Meanwhile, La. DOC officials said the other worker arrested in connection with the separate alleged crime, Jacob Lee Irwin, was a probational employee and was terminated by La. DOC.

According to La. DOC officials, the separate alleged crimes did not happen while the employees were on duty. However, officials said the alleged crimes did occur in the employee residential area of the Angola prison property.

La. DOC officials said the allegations are being taken very seriously.

The exact charges and additional details were not provided by authorities.

WAFB has reached out to law enforcement for more information.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kip Lewis, 17, a junior at Elysian Fields High School, was shot and killed during the Krewe of...
Coroner IDs Elysian Fields junior fatally shot near Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway during parade
SPD investigating Krewe of Gemini parade route shootings
Group of teens from east Texas were engaging in ‘horseplay’ when 17-year-old fatally shot at Krewe of Gemini parade
Colby Bracknell, DOB: 7/30/2000
Female officer choked during traffic stop during Krewe of Gemini; man arrested
Shreveport police Officer Alexander Tyler bonds out of jail
Officer who fired fatal shot in Alonzo Bagley case has been subject of 3 internal affairs investigations since Sept. ‘21
Neighbors say the 28 lbs. 12-year-old told them he was hungry
Neighbors say 12-year-old boy who starved to death asked for food on occasion

Latest News

INTERVIEW - Heart to Heart: Women's Empowerment Session
INTERVIEW - Heart to Heart: Women's Empowerment Session
Mardi Gras 2023
WATCH LIVE: Mardi Gras 2023 coverage
It's Mardi Gras, or Fat Tuesday, in New Orleans. This photo shows a Mardi Gras celebration in...
Mardi Gras brings joy - but also worry over violent crime
SPD responds to incident near Caddo Magnet.
Lockdown lifted at Caddo Magnet High after incident in surrounding neighborhood
One person was killed in a wreck in Hooks, Texas involving a school bus and a motorcycle on...
1 dead in wreck involving school bus & motorcycle in Hooks