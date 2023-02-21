Ask the Doctor
Summer-like temperatures continue; scattered storms tomorrow

By Austin Evans
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Mardi Gras! It is a beautiful day out there! A bit windy but very warm, especially for this time of year. Highs today will be threatening a record, we are expecting the mid-80s with some sunshine throughout the afternoon. Wind speeds will get up to about 20 miles per hour at times. A little more sunshine right before the sun sets is likely, lows tonight will drop to the mid-60s as cloud cover increases.

Tomorrow we are looking at the chance for some scattered storms, some of which could be strong at times. The latest guidance suggests that we will see some storms moving into the ArkLaTex around 10 AM mainly north of I-30. That wave moves through the region at that time and out, with isolated showers and storms the rest of the day. That’s it, nothing much else is expected. Highs will reach the 80s again tomorrow with lows tomorrow night dropping to the 60s.

Isolated to scattered showers are possible through the rest of the week because of how warm it is going to be. A brief cool-down is expected on Friday, sticking out like a sore thumb with highs in the low-60s. We warm back up into the upper-70s and low-80s going into the weekend and the next week will see very warm temperatures.

