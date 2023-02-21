Police searching for man connected to ‘22 Christmas murder

Ask the Doctor
Texarkana, Ark., police say they have a warrant to arrest 24-year-old Tarus Walker on one count each of capital murder and possession of a firearm by a certain person in connection with the shooting death of 40-year-old Aaron Bruce of Texarkana, Ark., at 9:50 a.m. Dec. 25, 2022, in the 2500 block of East 24th Street.(Source: Texarkana, Ark., Police Department)
By Amia Lewis
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Texarkana Arkansas Police Department (TAPD) is searching for a man wanted for the murder of Aaron Bruce, who was found dead in the parking lot of Brookhollow Apartments on Dec. 25, 2022.

Tarus Walker, 24, has a warrant out for his arrest with the charges of capital murder and possession of a firearm by a certain person, says TAPD.

Walker is 5′5 and weighs 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you know the whereabouts of Walker, contact 9-1-1, 903-798-3130 or Crime Stoppers Tip Hotline at 903-793-7867.

According to TAPD, Walker is considered armed and dangerous.

