No changes to SporTran service in Bossier City after council removes budget cut vote

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — There will be no changes to SporTran bus routes in Bossier City right now.

That news came after a vote on a massive budget cut to public transportation services in the city was taken off the City Council agenda Tuesday, Feb. 21.

“After much discussion, the City Council feels that citizens are best served by the removal of this agenda item, and by the request of a detailed analysis of SporTran’s financials in terms of their agreement with the City of Bossier City,” says a statement from the city. “The City Council will also request an examination of the utilization of SporTran’s service within Bossier City. This information will assist in developing a comprehensive plan in order to move forward.”

The city had proposed cutting SporTran’s budget from $900,000 a year to a maximum of $500,000.

HOW A $400,000 BUDGET CUT WOULD HAVE AFFECTED SPORTRAN RIDERS

All Transit Service:

Fixed-route, OnDemand, and OnDemand Paratransit service to all routes in Bossier would have been reduced to the following: Approximately 6:15 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. Monday through Fridays 2 p.m. until approximately 5 p.m. Monday through Fridays No night, weekend, or midday service on any route



ADA Service (SporTran OnDemand Paratransit):

ADA/Paratransit services are federally regulated and considered a “complementary” service, meaning federal transit regulations require that they mirror the regular bus service in their area. SporTran OnDemand microtransit and SporTran OnDemand Paratransit service can only operate when there is a standard bus available in the same area, and they can only operate during the hours the standard bus runs.

Paratransit Riders:

SporTran provides over 80,000 rides per year to the disabled in our community. Many are dialysis patients. There would have been scenarios where patients using OnDemand arrive at the doctor’s office or dialysis center at 7 a.m. then have to wait outside until they open, and then have to wait for the next bus at 2 p.m. to return home.

Students:

Bossier Parish Community College has several students who rely on public transit to get to class. With the new peak times only schedule, if your class is at 9 a.m., the next bus would not have been until 2 p.m. Those students would have been stuck on campus. Night students would not have had access to public transit.

Employees Who Live in Shreveport and Work in Bossier:

SporTran provides transit to numerous Shreveport riders taking the bus to Bossier for work (casinos, service industry, healthcare workers, etc.) Limited weekday hours and eliminated night and weekend service would have hindered their ability to work.

