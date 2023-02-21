Near record highs expected today

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Fat Tuesday! It’s a very warm start to the day across the ArkLaTex with temperatures already near 70 in many areas. With such a warm start, it won’t take long for temperatures to rapidly warm through the rest of the morning and into the afternoon. Readings this afternoon will soar into the mid 80s for several locations and this will be near record territory in places like Shreveport. Starting off with some clouds but we should see more sunshine during the afternoon. It will also be breezy at times but not quite as windy as it was yesterday.

Heading into Wednesday, a cold front will approach from the west with scattered showers and storms developing as a result. Overall rain chances with this front look minor as the main energy travels well north of the ArkLaTex. It will still be warm for a few more days with highs both Wednesday and Thursday in the upper 70s and low 80s.

A secondary cold front arrives Thursday afternoon and this will bring much cooler air for Friday with highs closer to average in the low 60s.

The cool down will be very brief as our wind quickly switches to the south this weekend bringing a return of well above average temperatures. Highs Saturday will reach the mid to upper 70s with temperatures by Sunday climbing back into the 80s once again!

Looking ahead to early next week, another cold front will arrive Monday and this will bring a better chance of more widespread showers and storms.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

