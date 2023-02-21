Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

More East Texas counties impacted by ice storm added to state’s disaster declaration

Ice storm response
Ice storm response
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - Governor Greg Abbott announced Monday that he has expanded the state’s disaster declaration to include additional counties impacted by the ice storm in January and February. This includes several East Texas counties.

The counties added to the disaster declaration are Anderson, Bastrop, Blanco, Burleson, Burnet, Caldwell, Delta, Falls, Hopkins, Hunt, Kendall, Lamar, Lee, Leon, Red River, Robertson, and Shelby.

Those counties join Denton, Hays, Henderson, Milam, Smith, Travis and Williamson counties, which were included in the governor’s disaster declaration on Feb. 4. Additional counties may be added to the declaration as damage assessments are completed, the governor’s office says.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kip Lewis, 17, a junior at Elysian Fields High School, was shot and killed during the Krewe of...
Coroner IDs Elysian Fields junior fatally shot near Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway during parade
SPD investigating Krewe of Gemini parade route shootings
Group of teens from east Texas were engaging in ‘horseplay’ when 17-year-old fatally shot at Krewe of Gemini parade
Colby Bracknell, DOB: 7/30/2000
Female officer choked during traffic stop during Krewe of Gemini; man arrested
Shreveport police Officer Alexander Tyler bonds out of jail
Officer who fired fatal shot in Alonzo Bagley case has been subject of 3 internal affairs investigations since Sept. ‘21
Neighbors say the 28 lbs. 12-year-old told them he was hungry
Neighbors say 12-year-old boy who starved to death asked for food on occasion

Latest News

INTERVIEW - Heart to Heart: Women's Empowerment Session
INTERVIEW - Heart to Heart: Women's Empowerment Session
Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said nine pounds of fentanyl pills were found hidden inside of...
Fentanyl found inside hollowed-out battery, Smith County sheriff says
One person was killed in a wreck in Hooks, Texas involving a school bus and a motorcycle on...
1 dead in wreck involving school bus, motorcycle & pickup truck in Hooks
Mardi Gras 2023
WATCH LIVE: Mardi Gras 2023 coverage
It's Mardi Gras, or Fat Tuesday, in New Orleans. This photo shows a Mardi Gras celebration in...
Mardi Gras brings joy - but also worry over violent crime