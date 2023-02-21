Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Mamou celebrates Courir de Mardi Gras

By Bennett Roland Jr.
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAMOU, La. (KALB) - For most, Mardi Gras is about the floats, the beads and the king cakes. But for the people in Mamou, Louisiana, it’s about so much more than that.

The festivities started at dawn on Feb. 21, to ring in the Mardi Gras spirit in Mamou. Every year, celebrants participate in the traditional Courir de Mardi Gras or “Fat Tuesday Run” with the chasing of the chickens. The chickens caught will be used in the community gumbo in the evening.

Other festivities include dancing, horseback riding, floats, lively music and lots of fun. The annual event is all about tradition and fellowship for the Mamou community.

Mardi Gras in Mamou
Mardi Gras in Mamou(KALB)
Mardi Gras in Mamou
Mardi Gras in Mamou(KALB)

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kip Lewis, 17, a junior at Elysian Fields High School, was shot and killed during the Krewe of...
Coroner IDs Elysian Fields junior fatally shot near Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway during parade
SPD investigating Krewe of Gemini parade route shootings
Group of teens from east Texas were engaging in ‘horseplay’ when 17-year-old fatally shot at Krewe of Gemini parade
Colby Bracknell, DOB: 7/30/2000
Female officer choked during traffic stop during Krewe of Gemini; man arrested
Shreveport police Officer Alexander Tyler bonds out of jail
Officer who fired fatal shot in Alonzo Bagley case has been subject of 3 internal affairs investigations since Sept. ‘21
Neighbors say the 28 lbs. 12-year-old told them he was hungry
Neighbors say 12-year-old boy who starved to death asked for food on occasion

Latest News

INTERVIEW - Heart to Heart: Women's Empowerment Session
INTERVIEW - Heart to Heart: Women's Empowerment Session
It's Mardi Gras, or Fat Tuesday, in New Orleans. This photo shows a Mardi Gras celebration in...
Mardi Gras brings joy - but also worry over violent crime
Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said nine pounds of fentanyl pills were found hidden inside of...
Fentanyl found inside hollowed-out battery, Smith County sheriff says
One person was killed in a wreck in Hooks, Texas involving a school bus and a motorcycle on...
1 dead in wreck involving school bus, motorcycle & pickup truck in Hooks
Mardi Gras 2023
WATCH LIVE: Mardi Gras 2023 coverage