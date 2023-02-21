Lockdown lifted at Caddo Magnet High after incident in surrounding neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Public Schools says Caddo Magnet High was briefly placed on lockdown while SPD investigated a complaint in the neighborhood.

According to the Caddo 911 dispatch page, 11 units responded to a shots fired call at 11:19 a.m. on Viking Drive and E. Stoner Avenue.

SPD responds to incident near Caddo Magnet. (KSLA)

School officials say four people involved in the incident have been arrested, and classes are back to normal.

“Magnet High was briefly placed on lockdown as a precaution while Shreveport Police investigated a complaint in the neighborhood. Four people involved in the disturbance were arrested. Students were not in danger and classes are resuming as normal. The safety of students remains our top priority.”

