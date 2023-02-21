Ask the Doctor
Heart to Heart event hopes to inspire women

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 7:27 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An event all about empowering women is coming up on Feb. 25.

“Heart to Heart” will have many guest speakers, all centering on the empowerment, encouragement and evolution of women.

Founder and podcast host of Eve Speaks, Carolyn Shaun McCraney joined KSLA on Tuesday, Feb. 21 to share details about the event. She says the inspiration came from wanting to keep up with New Year’s resolutions.

“I just want women to be inspired, encouraged. I want us to evolve this year and to see more of it in the community, more growth.”

McCraney says her main goal is to show women they can stick to their aspirations and accomplish anything they set their minds on.

The free event will be held on Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Shreve Memorial Library on Bert Kouns.

