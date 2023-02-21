Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

‘He was just the person of love and a lot of laughter’: Allen Babineaux’s family remembers him after announcement of arrests

The memory of the caring brother his four sisters once knew goes unforgotten in the 23 years...
The memory of the caring brother his four sisters once knew goes unforgotten in the 23 years since his passing.
By Jade Moreau
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 9:30 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Pictures of Allen Babineaux line the walls of his parents’ house. The memory of the caring brother his four sisters once knew goes unforgotten in the 23 years since his passing.

“He was the brother of love, integrity and lots of giggles, and when I say giggles, we were the big sisters but he was teasing the bigger sisters,” Babineaux’s sister Vanessa Deville said. “He was just the person of love and a lot of laughter.”

Babineaux was one of three caught in shooting crossfire outside of the Dollhouse Nightclub in Lake Charles on Jan. 1, 2000.

The Dollhouse has taken on many colors and names since that night, but the building itself remains, allowing a new set of investigators to recreate the scene.

“Video statements, speaking to witnesses, also forensics and new technology,” Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel said. “That’s what led us to obtain arrest warrant.”

After more than two decades, the Lake Charles Police Department announced two arrests in the case last week. The two suspects went before a grand jury and were indicted for their involvement. Although arrests won’t bring Babineaux back, it’s a step towards closure for the family.

“We were very much elated,” Deville said. “There were joys of laughter, joys of just grief knowing that we can now process our grief and knowing that justice will be served.”

Babineaux’s family wants to thank the community and law enforcement for their effort in solving this case.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kip Lewis, 17, a junior at Elysian Fields High School, was shot and killed during the Krewe of...
Coroner IDs Elysian Fields junior fatally shot near Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway during parade
SPD investigating Krewe of Gemini parade route shootings
Group of teens from east Texas were engaging in ‘horseplay’ when 17-year-old fatally shot at Krewe of Gemini parade
Colby Bracknell, DOB: 7/30/2000
Female officer choked during traffic stop during Krewe of Gemini; man arrested
Shreveport police Officer Alexander Tyler bonds out of jail
Officer who fired fatal shot in Alonzo Bagley case has been subject of 3 internal affairs investigations since Sept. ‘21
Neighbors say the 28 lbs. 12-year-old told them he was hungry
Neighbors say 12-year-old boy who starved to death asked for food on occasion

Latest News

INTERVIEW - Heart to Heart: Women's Empowerment Session
INTERVIEW - Heart to Heart: Women's Empowerment Session
Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said nine pounds of fentanyl pills were found hidden inside of...
Fentanyl found inside hollowed-out battery, Smith County sheriff says
One person was killed in a wreck in Hooks, Texas involving a school bus and a motorcycle on...
1 dead in wreck involving school bus, motorcycle & pickup truck in Hooks
Mardi Gras 2023
WATCH LIVE: Mardi Gras 2023 coverage
It's Mardi Gras, or Fat Tuesday, in New Orleans. This photo shows a Mardi Gras celebration in...
Mardi Gras brings joy - but also worry over violent crime