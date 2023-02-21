‘He was a friend to anybody and a leader to everybody’ says father of Elysian Fields student killed in shooting

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - On Feb. 18, hundreds of people gathered for a parade that turned deadly when shots were fired, which resulted in the death of a 17-year-old Elysian Fields High School student.

Kip Lewis, of Marshall, Texas, was visiting Shreveport during Mardi Gras season when he was tragically shot and killed. Now, his family is speaking about his life and the memories they all shared.

Kip Lewis, 17, was shot and killed at a parade on Feb. 18. (Kip Lewis' family)

Bradley Lewis, Kip’s father, remembers his son as a leader.

“He was a friend to anybody. He was a leader to everybody,” Bradley said.

“He was a competitor. He didn’t want to lose at anything, and when he did, he would tell his teammates that we’ve gotta’ do better. And he would lead them to put that work in it and be better,” Bradley said.

MaKenna Lewis, Kip’s sister, is thankful for the community during this time of loss.

“It’s never easy to lose somebody, especially, you know, a son or your little brother, but our community really has come together and shown such an outpour of love,” MaKenna said.

“If you didn’t know him, you would’ve loved to know him. If you did know him, you loved him,” Bradley said.

The funeral for Lewis will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23 in the auditorium at Elysian Fields High School.

To show their support for the Lewis family, Marshall ISD students wore orange to school on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

