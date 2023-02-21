Ask the Doctor
Bullet interrupts high school softball game

No injuries were reported
Ruston authorities are investigating the source of a bullet that put a temporary stop to a high school softball game.
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:58 PM CST
RUSTON, La. (KSLA) — Ruston authorities are investigating the source of a bullet that put a temporary stop to a high school softball game.

It happened as Ruston High was taking on Benton High in a softball game Tuesday evening at the sports complex.

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots off in the distance, then a bullet hit a dugout, authorities said.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

