‘Blood at the Root’ play based on Jena Six case from 2006

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - “Blood at the Root” is a play inspired by the 2006 Jena Six case out of LaSalle Parish.

The story follows a group of high school students who seemingly follow their own set of segregation rules, until a student challenges that one day.

A production of this drama is being put on by the Extensions of Excellence Performing Arts and Grambling alumni. Director Vincent Williams sat down with KSLA on Tuesday, Feb. 21 to discuss the production.

“It’s history. All of the students that are in the play are high school students. They were telling me, ‘Mr. Williams we really love the play because it’s kind of like in our era.’”

The cast is comprised of Talented Arts students in Caddo Parish, and the Grambling Orchesis Dance Company also makes an appearance.

You can see the play on Feb. 24 or Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m. at the East Bank Theatre. Admission will be $20 at the door. Children under five will not be admitted.

MORE FROM THE KSLA CAFE>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.