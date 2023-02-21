Ask the Doctor
Black History Month: Ronnie Evans is dedicated to Natchitoches community

By Domonique Benn
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 7:04 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - During February, KSLA is honoring African Americans who have made significant contributions to the ArkLaTex community.

Ronnie Evans is one of the individuals in the Concerned Citizens Association of Natchitoches. He is being recognized for his hard work, dedication, and leadership in the Natchitoches community.

Evans is a licensed and ordained minister from the Summer Hill Baptist Church and Shady Grove Baptist Church. He has a bachelor degree in accounting from Northwestern State University.

He retired in 2020 after serving for 34 years in the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office as a tax supervisor.

