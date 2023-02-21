Balentine Ambulance gets new tech to help both patients and medics

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Balentine Ambulance Service recently implemented the Stryker Power-LOAD system into all of its vehicles serving northwest Louisiana.

The company is the first privately owned EMS service in the state to have the system. The system electronically lifts the stretcher and patient into the ambulance without medics having to manually lift patients, making the overall process safer for both patients and medics.

“Statistically, EMS providers are very likely to have a back injury at some time in their career, and this helps take the strain, that constant strain lifting every single call, out of the equation,” said Casey McBeath, director of communications for Balentine Ambulance Service. “So we’re hoping that it provides for our work force to be safer and healthier and allows them to feel more rested throughout their shift.

Paramedic officials says it also decreases response time.

The Stryker Power-LOAD system is cost effective too; it costs about $30,000 per ambulance.

The system:

Communicates wirelessly with Power-PRO cots

Eliminates the need to steer the cot into and out of the ambulance

Helps minimize patient drops by supporting the cot until the wheels are on the ground

Meets dynamic crash test standards for maximized occupant safety

Features an easy-to-use manual back-up system

