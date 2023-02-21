Ask the Doctor
Annual Mardi Gras parade rolls out at Arc Caddo-Bossier Goldman School

Arc Caddo-Bossier Mardi Gras
Arc Caddo-Bossier Mardi Gras(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s Fat Tuesday and the Arc Caddo-Bossier Goldman School and Child Development Center is holding their annual parade!

Children ages eight weeks to five years old represented 11 krewes: Krewe of Teddy Bears, Krewe of Bubbles, Krewe of Blues, Krewe of Colors, Krewe of Shapes, Krewe of Mickey & Minnie, Krewe of Tie-Dye, Krewe of Bumble Bees, Krewe of Legos, Krewe of Beads and the Krewe of Blocks.

The 11 classrooms had small floats to represent their krewes and throws to toss out. There were also special guests from the following ArkLaTex krewes:

  • Krewe of Atlas
  • Krewe of Barkus & Meoux
  • Krewe of Demeter
  • Krewe of Elders
  • Krewe of Gemini
  • Krewe of Harambee
  • Krewe of Sobek
  • Krewe of Justinian
  • Krewe of Highland

The kids also got to celebrate with a party after the parade.

