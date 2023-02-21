Annual Mardi Gras parade rolls out at Arc Caddo-Bossier Goldman School

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s Fat Tuesday and the Arc Caddo-Bossier Goldman School and Child Development Center is holding their annual parade!

Children ages eight weeks to five years old represented 11 krewes: Krewe of Teddy Bears, Krewe of Bubbles, Krewe of Blues, Krewe of Colors, Krewe of Shapes, Krewe of Mickey & Minnie, Krewe of Tie-Dye, Krewe of Bumble Bees, Krewe of Legos, Krewe of Beads and the Krewe of Blocks.

The 11 classrooms had small floats to represent their krewes and throws to toss out. There were also special guests from the following ArkLaTex krewes:

Krewe of Atlas

Krewe of Barkus & Meoux

Krewe of Demeter

Krewe of Elders

Krewe of Gemini

Krewe of Harambee

Krewe of Sobek

Krewe of Justinian

Krewe of Highland

The kids also got to celebrate with a party after the parade.

