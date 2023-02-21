Ask the Doctor
Alexandria man arrested for Cottage Street shooting

Jamir Bush
Jamir Bush(RPSO)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that happened on January 15 on Cottage Street.

Alexandria police were dispatched to the 100 Block of Cottage Street on January 15 around 3:10 p.m. in reference to someone who had been shot. Officers learned that a 33-year-old man had been shot outside of the residence but had already been taken to a local hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Jamir Bush, 24, was identified as the alleged shooter. He was arrested on February 17 around 9:38 p.m. on Sunset Drive for one count of attempted second-degree murder and one count of a felon in possession of a firearm.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has information about the shooting, contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416 or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.

