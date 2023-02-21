Ask the Doctor
46 Lake Charles krewes strut their stuff at Royal Gala
By Barry Lowin
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Tonight the areas rich array of Mardi Gras Krewes got to present their courts during the Royal Gala at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

Lake Charles has over 60 krewes and tonight 46 of them came together to strut their stuff.

Many of the krewes spend countless hours getting their costumes fitted and feathered and glittered and gilded.

The work is endless, but so is the reward.

“It’s the Cinderella Ball of our Mardi Gras season tonight and as I said, before you’ll have all the crews come out in their royal regalia,” said Craig Guillory, SWLA Mardi Gras President. “So you’ll get to see the Kings and Queens from the area krewes and their Royal Courts.”

Lake Charles is the only Mardi Gras where all the krewes come together for one special event. The Royal Gala has been taking place for more than 42 years.

