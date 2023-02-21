1 dead in wreck involving school bus & motorcycle in Hooks
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HOOKS, Texas (KSLA) - One person is dead after a wreck in Hooks, Texas involving a school bus and a motorcycle.
It happened sometime before noon Tuesday, Feb. 21 in front of Hooks Junior High School. The school is located on FM 560.
The crash involved a school bus and a motorcycle. No other details are currently available.
This story will be updated when more is learned.
