1 dead in wreck involving school bus & motorcycle in Hooks

One person was killed in a wreck in Hooks, Texas involving a school bus and a motorcycle on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023.
One person was killed in a wreck in Hooks, Texas involving a school bus and a motorcycle on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HOOKS, Texas (KSLA) - One person is dead after a wreck in Hooks, Texas involving a school bus and a motorcycle.

It happened sometime before noon Tuesday, Feb. 21 in front of Hooks Junior High School. The school is located on FM 560.

The crash involved a school bus and a motorcycle. No other details are currently available.

This story will be updated when more is learned.

