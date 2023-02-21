1 dead in wreck involving school bus & motorcycle in Hooks

HOOKS, Texas (KSLA) - One person is dead after a wreck in Hooks, Texas involving a school bus and a motorcycle.

It happened sometime before noon Tuesday, Feb. 21 in front of Hooks Junior High School. The school is located on FM 560.

The crash involved a school bus and a motorcycle. No other details are currently available.

This story will be updated when more is learned.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.